Kava.io (KAVA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $239.22 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $655.75 million and $239.22 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $8.05 or 0.00016442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00095772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00283237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 142,610,848 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

