KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.67

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.67, with a volume of 22525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.63.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that KBC Group NV will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

