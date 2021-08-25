Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Holdings in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. Soliton makes up approximately 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.63% of Soliton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Soliton by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Soliton during the first quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Soliton by 43.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,717 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Soliton in the second quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Soliton in the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Soliton stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $20.63. 120,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,714. Soliton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $445.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

SOLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

