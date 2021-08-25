Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 164,402 Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Meridian Bancorp comprises 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.31% of Meridian Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. 152,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,390. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.