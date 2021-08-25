Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the quarter. Magellan Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.12% of Magellan Health worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,652,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,081,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,170,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,960,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Health stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.55. The stock had a trading volume of 129,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.21. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

