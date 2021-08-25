Keebeck Alpha LP Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,990 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,693,000 after buying an additional 1,594,312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,138,000 after buying an additional 1,639,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,967,000 after buying an additional 331,483 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,880,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,202,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 225,900 shares in the last quarter.

EWY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,385. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.78. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

