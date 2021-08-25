Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $2.93 Million in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. Flagstar Bancorp comprises approximately 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.13% of Flagstar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $79,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 500,922 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3,894.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 355,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 346,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 319,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

FBC traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 165,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,477. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

