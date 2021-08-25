Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $2.96 Million in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. Altabancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.36% of Altabancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after buying an additional 95,779 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the first quarter worth $1,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 131.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 17.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 81,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,855. The company has a market capitalization of $792.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALTA shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

