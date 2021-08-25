Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $2.97 Million in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Weingarten Realty Investors comprises approximately 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.07% of Weingarten Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at $4,770,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRI. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of WRI stock remained flat at $$31.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,456,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,603. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

