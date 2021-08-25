Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $3.02 Million in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Cloudera makes up 1.1% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.07% of Cloudera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 21.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 11.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,865,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,747,000 after purchasing an additional 524,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of CLDR remained flat at $$15.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,753,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,041. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.