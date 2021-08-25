Keebeck Alpha LP Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,029 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

KRE stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.06. 8,369,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,038,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

