Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,545 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. Nuance Communications comprises 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,639. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

