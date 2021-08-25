Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Proofpoint comprises about 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 46.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 32.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 56.7% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of PFPT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.34. The stock had a trading volume of 501,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.26. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $175.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

