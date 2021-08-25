Keebeck Alpha LP Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,333 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up about 1.4% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,870,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 71,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,189,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EWH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. 4,427,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,247. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

