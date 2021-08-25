Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $2.99 Million Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,264 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. Century Bancorp comprises approximately 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.47% of Century Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 508.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CNBKA remained flat at $$114.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $121.32. The company has a market capitalization of $637.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.