Keep3rV1 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.03 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $183.93 or 0.00377993 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $36.79 million and $10.03 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

