Keh Shew Lu Sells 9,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,394,477. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,900 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $3,307,407.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $2,412,234.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96.

On Monday, June 28th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $636,960.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $327,726.00.

Shares of DIOD traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.75. 240,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 86.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 213,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.