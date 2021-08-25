Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Kellogg worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 173.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

NYSE K opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

