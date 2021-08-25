Kenneth A. Goldman Sells 2,500 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $217.79. 1,905,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,278. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.71. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

