Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €775.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €775.00 ($911.76) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €804.27 ($946.20).

Kering stock opened at €669.30 ($787.41) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €745.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

