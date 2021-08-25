Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

