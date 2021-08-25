Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Director James Vance Bertram Sells 45,000 Shares

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at C$20,082,000.

James Vance Bertram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of Keyera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total value of C$152,750.00.

Keyera stock traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.88. 500,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,069. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.39. Keyera Corp. has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The company has a market cap of C$6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 347.83%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.69.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

