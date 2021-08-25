Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $192.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Keysight Technologies traded as high as $175.22 and last traded at $174.81, with a volume of 4035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.93.
Several other analysts have also commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.70.
In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KEYS)
Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
