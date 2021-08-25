Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $192.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Keysight Technologies traded as high as $175.22 and last traded at $174.81, with a volume of 4035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.93.

Several other analysts have also commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.70.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after buying an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

