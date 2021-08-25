KickToken Market Capitalization Reaches $26.37 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, KickToken has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $26.37 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.90 or 0.00773698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00098790 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

