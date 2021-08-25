Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 266.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $219,786.72 and approximately $484.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.41 or 0.00779489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00100690 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.