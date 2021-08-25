Kineko Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $213,956.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $213,956.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00155342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,649.88 or 0.99607135 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.05 or 0.01029966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.98 or 0.06465741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,852,438 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

