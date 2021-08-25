Kingdom Game 4.0 24 Hour Volume Reaches $657,161.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $500,265.80 and $657,161.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00127069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,953.91 or 0.99987615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.17 or 0.01021590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.82 or 0.06580509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

