Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $28.46

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.46, but opened at $26.00. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 47,007 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KC. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.84.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
