Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Gap Up to $19.13

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $19.84. Kite Realty Group Trust shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 14,940 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

