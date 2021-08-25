Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE KRG opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,442,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.