Kleros Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.84 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $93.76 million and $1.84 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.09 or 0.00384900 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 613,169,757 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

