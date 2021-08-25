Klimatas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $8,647.14 and $181.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

