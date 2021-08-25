Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) CAO Sells $100,960.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,800. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.23. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.23.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
