KoHo Chain (KHC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,280.00

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KoHo Chain has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. KoHo Chain has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $18,280.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00155342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,649.88 or 0.99607135 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.05 or 0.01029966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.98 or 0.06465741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

Buying and Selling KoHo Chain

