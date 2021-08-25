KOK Price Hits $2.33 (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $250.18 million and $3.59 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00004822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.08 or 0.00780072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00100169 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.