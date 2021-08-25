Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Trading Up 0.9%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) shares were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

