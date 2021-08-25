Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 102,051 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 1.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.35% of CarMax worth $73,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.48. 589,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.10. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.