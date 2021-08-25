Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 15,365 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $63,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $358.75. 952,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,152. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

