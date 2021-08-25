Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 62,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 23,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.74. 4,346,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.40. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

