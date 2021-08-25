Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 1,827 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,092,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $151.61. The stock had a trading volume of 440,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.