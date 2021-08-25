Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 39,963 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,963 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $60,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $206.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

