Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 357,806 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,732,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Splunk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $140,185,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $39,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.81.

SPLK stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,858. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

