Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $483.41. 997,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,915. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $333.51 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

