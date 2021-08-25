Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $83.99 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,228 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of The Charles Schwab worth $83,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after buying an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,493,000 after buying an additional 135,898 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $74.58. 4,728,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $2,024,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,861 shares of company stock valued at $35,900,807 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.