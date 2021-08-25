Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $9.01 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after buying an additional 347,686 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after buying an additional 286,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,116,000 after buying an additional 224,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

