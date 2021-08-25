Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 12,785 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Arista Networks worth $61,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 420,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,825,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $2,673,029.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $993,753.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,631 shares of company stock worth $35,034,482. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.12. 363,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,601. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

