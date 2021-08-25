Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,396 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of SS&C Technologies worth $69,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,948. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Truist upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

