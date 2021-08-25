Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 164,529 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164,529 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Northern Trust worth $62,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 363.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 738,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,377,000 after buying an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $119.41. 476,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.05.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

