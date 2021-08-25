Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 4,182 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. 1,381,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

