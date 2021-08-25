KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Holdings Trimmed by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,272 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 2.76% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $22,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 689,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter worth $1,181,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 91.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,162,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,910,000 after buying an additional 1,033,574 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,514. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.32.

